Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) to report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cal-Maine Foods’ earnings. Cal-Maine Foods posted earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cal-Maine Foods.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of CALM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.18. The stock had a trading volume of 359,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of -0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.35. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52 week low of $34.42 and a 52 week high of $46.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,024,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,467,000 after purchasing an additional 252,006 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,882,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,737,000 after acquiring an additional 186,092 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,581,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15,649 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 870,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,684,000 after acquiring an additional 56,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 800,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,754,000 after acquiring an additional 11,217 shares in the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cal-Maine Foods (CALM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.