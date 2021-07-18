Fusion Capital LLC Increases Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Fusion Capital LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises 2.4% of Fusion Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $673,915,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,417,000 after buying an additional 12,779,463 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2,912.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,325,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,953,000 after buying an additional 3,215,441 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,275,000 after buying an additional 2,267,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,964.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,862,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,793,000 after buying an additional 1,772,656 shares in the last quarter. 74.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Compass Point lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.10.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,779,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,812,344. The stock has a market cap of $85.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.68.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

In other news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

