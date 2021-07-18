EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.33.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EGP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $902,822.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,479 shares in the company, valued at $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 296.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,317 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth $3,421,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,196,000 after acquiring an additional 18,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGP opened at $173.06 on Friday. EastGroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $116.86 and a fifty-two week high of $175.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.72.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.70). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.74%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

