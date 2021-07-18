PayBX Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $18,810.00 (AXPR)

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. In the last seven days, PayBX has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. PayBX has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayBX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00048635 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00014001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $253.84 or 0.00807320 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PayBX Coin Profile

PayBX (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 coins and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 coins. The official website for PayBX is www.paybx.io . PayBX’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

PayBX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayBX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

