VerusCoin Price Reaches $0.67 on Exchanges (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 18th. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00002131 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded down 25.4% against the dollar. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $42.42 million and approximately $15,703.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00039520 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00102880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.25 or 0.00147086 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,462.74 or 1.00065326 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003193 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 63,296,785 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

