Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $463.33.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price objective (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $6.38 on Friday, reaching $644.22. 16,370,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,674,998. Tesla has a one year low of $273.00 and a one year high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $620.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 644.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $626.79.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,065,753.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,154.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total value of $1,075,755.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at $14,425,157.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,947 shares of company stock worth $64,456,354. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after buying an additional 404,120 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Tesla by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,518,715,000 after buying an additional 167,974 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $5,497,219,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,297 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,710,897,000 after acquiring an additional 297,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

