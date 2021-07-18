Insider Selling: RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Insider Sells 3,100 Shares of Stock

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $70,680.00.

Rivernorth Capital Management, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 3,600 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $82,080.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $107,580.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 1,476 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $34,774.56.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $106,788.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 1,000 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $23,800.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 2,200 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $53,218.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 1,201 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $28,499.73.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $105,688.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $106,524.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $103,752.00.

RFM stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $24.45. 8,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,561. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $24.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.1042 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 238.8% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 13,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 17,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $752,000.

