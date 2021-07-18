Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total transaction of $619,065.00.

NYSE ZUO traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $16.11. 570,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,328. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $18.64. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.98 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.11.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $80.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

