Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Short Interest Down 66.8% in June

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 331,000 shares, a drop of 66.8% from the June 15th total of 997,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,485 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,414,458 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,731 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after purchasing an additional 61,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Evolution Petroleum from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

EPM stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.40. The stock had a trading volume of 183,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,997. Evolution Petroleum has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $5.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Evolution Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 93.88%. The company had revenue of $7.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. This is a boost from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 142.86%.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.