Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) CFO Jung Jennifer Fall Sells 1,932 Shares

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $41,383.44.

MMP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.57. The company had a trading volume of 917,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,106. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The company had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $1.028 per share. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 33,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 10,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 59.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

