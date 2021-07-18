PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV) Director James Joseph Martin Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV) Director James Joseph Martin acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $21,000.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS PETV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.00. 710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02.

PetVivo Company Profile

PetVivo Holdings, Inc, a biomedical device company, engages in the licensing and commercializing medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Kush, a veterinarian-administered joint injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis and lameness in dogs and horses.

