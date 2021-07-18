Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) CEO Richard A. Md Miller Acquires 35,714 Shares

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) CEO Richard A. Md Miller acquired 35,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.50 million, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.66. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $5.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRVS. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRVS. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-006, an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial that inhibits the production of adenosine and activate various immune cells, as Phase III clinical trial of CPI-006 for COVID-19.

