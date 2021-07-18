Insider Selling: HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) CEO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) CEO Maurice A. Weiner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $30,600.00.

HMG stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.77. 1,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,526. HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $33.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.37. The company has a market cap of $16.93 million, a PE ratio of -36.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of HMG/Courtland Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc and subsidiaries, is a Delaware corporation organized in 1972. The Company's business is the ownership and management of income-producing commercial properties and it will consider other investments if they offer growth or profit potential.

