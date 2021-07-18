Analysts Anticipate WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.30 Billion

Brokerages expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to announce sales of $4.30 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.23 billion. WESCO International posted sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year sales of $17.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.99 billion to $17.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $17.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.58 billion to $17.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. WESCO International had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on WCC. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.14.

In related news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $764,004.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,876.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Engel sold 59,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $6,102,278.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,775,185.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,080 shares of company stock valued at $7,704,013 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WCC. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 9,527 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 7,750.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 137,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 135,625 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at $2,767,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WESCO International stock traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.61. The company had a trading volume of 186,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,211. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.45. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $37.72 and a 1 year high of $113.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.12.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

