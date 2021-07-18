Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 551,454 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Electronic Arts worth $74,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,479,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,392 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 8.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,073 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,785,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Electronic Arts by 19.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,601 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,614,000 after acquiring an additional 31,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total transaction of $117,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.41, for a total value of $475,404.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,658,802.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,837 shares of company stock worth $16,691,944. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EA. Truist Securities upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.11.

Shares of EA stock opened at $143.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

