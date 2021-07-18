Zebra Capital Management LLC Invests $112,000 in Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADMS. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,856,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 270.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,107,225 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 807,951 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 898,584 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 74,580 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,840,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 14,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $31,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

ADMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Shares of ADMS stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.20. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

