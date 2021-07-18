Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires Shares of 11,666 Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 819,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,930,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,064,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,800,000 after buying an additional 91,796 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 56.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 92,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,994,000 after buying an additional 33,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,476,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $301,032,000 after buying an additional 24,374 shares in the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $87.36 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.30. The company has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.30.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $253,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,814 shares of company stock worth $1,393,521 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ES. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.