First Foundation Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,992 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Cigna were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $233.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.56. The stock has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.68%.

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.68.

In other Cigna news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total transaction of $16,203,542.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,841 shares in the company, valued at $45,342,948.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,021 shares of company stock worth $30,617,013. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

