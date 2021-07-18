First Foundation Advisors Reduces Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 64.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,928 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 86.1% during the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000.

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $111.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.58. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.01 and a fifty-two week high of $113.22.

