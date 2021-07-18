Wealth Alliance Buys 107 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 11,536 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 687,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,852,000 after purchasing an additional 9,379 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,189.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on IFF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.75.

NYSE IFF opened at $143.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.52, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.94. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.54 and a fifty-two week high of $150.16.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

