Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 308.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,173 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern makes up 0.8% of FORA Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 58,647 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.3% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 16.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,128.3% in the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 18,282 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total transaction of $5,561,600.00. Insiders sold 93,700 shares of company stock valued at $26,383,010 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.41.

NSC opened at $260.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.75. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.82 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

