Falcon Edge Capital LP Takes $2.29 Million Position in Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX)

Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at $1,720,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at $456,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 1st quarter worth $3,249,000. 36.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lava Therapeutics B.V. alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LVTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Shares of LVTX stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.39.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($12.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($12.01). The firm had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Lava Therapeutics B.V. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lava Therapeutics B.V.

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lava Therapeutics B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lava Therapeutics B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.