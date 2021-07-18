Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Sold by Falcon Edge Capital LP

Falcon Edge Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,259,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 382,119 shares during the quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP owned approximately 1.05% of Uranium Energy worth $6,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UEC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 158.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,805,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,824 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 39.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,824,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,797,000 after buying an additional 1,368,489 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,359,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,512,000 after buying an additional 1,188,677 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $2,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UEC. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, April 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Uranium Energy stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $3.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uranium Energy news, Director David Kong sold 55,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total value of $176,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,893.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Spencer Abraham sold 71,646 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $227,117.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,146.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,646 shares of company stock valued at $529,118. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.