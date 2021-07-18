Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) is Falcon Edge Capital LP’s 7th Largest Position

Falcon Edge Capital LP raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 733,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares during the period. Sensient Technologies makes up approximately 3.6% of Falcon Edge Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Falcon Edge Capital LP’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $57,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after acquiring an additional 171,414 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $811,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $814,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,194 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $99,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $82.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.95. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $89.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.72.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $359.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

