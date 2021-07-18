Falcon Edge Capital LP Acquires 20,996 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Falcon Edge Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,282 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,996 shares during the period. Workday makes up about 2.1% of Falcon Edge Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Falcon Edge Capital LP owned 0.06% of Workday worth $33,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 192,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,186,000 after acquiring an additional 24,279 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Workday by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,354,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,470,000 after purchasing an additional 571,408 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Workday by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Workday by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 16,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 12,238 shares during the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.65.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total transaction of $25,187,481.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 318,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.27, for a total value of $75,009,251.94. Insiders sold a total of 767,025 shares of company stock worth $177,065,240 over the last 90 days. 26.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $227.53 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.52 and a 12-month high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.70.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

