Falcon Edge Capital LP Acquires Shares of 86,019 Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 86,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,088,000. Vail Resorts accounts for approximately 1.6% of Falcon Edge Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,186,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,426,000 after purchasing an additional 629,424 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $109,224,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $104,365,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 530.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,852,000 after buying an additional 351,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $52,995,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 376,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $12,462,000.06. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.94, for a total transaction of $474,366.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,514.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 477,448 shares of company stock valued at $44,784,138 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MTN. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.42.

MTN stock opened at $308.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 106.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $185.62 and a one year high of $338.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $320.89.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $889.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.82 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

