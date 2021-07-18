G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Invests $2.10 Million in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 110,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of VOXX International by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,422,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,114,000 after acquiring an additional 73,299 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VOXX International by 11.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 32,306 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VOXX International by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 62,576 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the first quarter worth about $2,840,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC increased its position in shares of VOXX International by 7.4% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 112,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,738 shares during the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VOXX International alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on VOXX International in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $10.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.38. VOXX International Co. has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $27.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $137.06 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.01%.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX).

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.