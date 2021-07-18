G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Takes Position in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned about 0.25% of American Outdoor Brands as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $526,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $1,117,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $1,022,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $1,225,000. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AOUT. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.14.

AOUT opened at $28.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.88. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.12 million and a P/E ratio of 13.04.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $64.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.97 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

