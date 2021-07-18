Fred Alger Management LLC Raises Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 90.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,822 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,274,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Phreesia by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,124,000 after buying an additional 616,536 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Phreesia by 175.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 628,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,103,000 after buying an additional 400,581 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Phreesia by 577.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,521,000 after buying an additional 259,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,727,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.32.

In related news, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total transaction of $862,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 21,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $1,266,514.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 96,221 shares of company stock worth $5,679,249 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $63.57 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.17.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

