EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 159 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 26.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 749 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 880,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $316,329,000 after acquiring an additional 118,012 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in DexCom by 264.0% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,938 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $448.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.98 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $394.83. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.67 million. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.31, for a total value of $442,724.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,603 shares of company stock worth $27,159,356 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $468.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price on the stock. raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $462.31.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

