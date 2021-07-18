Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of SpartanNash Call Options (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 4,007 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 607% compared to the typical daily volume of 567 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SpartanNash has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Shares of SpartanNash stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,720. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.69. SpartanNash has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.80.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

In other SpartanNash news, Director Hawthorne L. Proctor sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $111,595.00. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $65,638.43. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SpartanNash by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,327,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,202,000 after purchasing an additional 538,073 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SpartanNash by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,940,000 after purchasing an additional 31,768 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth about $12,982,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,694,000 after purchasing an additional 53,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 564,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 162,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

