Fred Alger Management LLC Cuts Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 67.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,734 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKTX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $862,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $518,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $459.09 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $431.19 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.39 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $455.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $498.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $545.00.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.92, for a total value of $1,340,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,111,408.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total transaction of $1,849,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,072,147.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

