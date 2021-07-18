Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) Short Interest Update

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 442,800 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the June 15th total of 690,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 296,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ SIEB traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.93. 131,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of -0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33. Siebert Financial has a 12 month low of $3.13 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.92 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 7.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIEB. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Siebert Financial in the first quarter valued at about $465,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 58.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 69,872 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 395.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 43,439 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Siebert Financial in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 147.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. It offers discount brokerage services, including traditional trading through a broker on the telephone or through the Internet to retail clients; securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; retail customer services; and various value added services, such as access to account information.

