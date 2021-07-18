Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) Short Interest Update

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 442,800 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the June 15th total of 690,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 296,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ SIEB traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.93. 131,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of -0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33. Siebert Financial has a 12 month low of $3.13 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.92 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 7.24%.
About Siebert Financial
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. It offers discount brokerage services, including traditional trading through a broker on the telephone or through the Internet to retail clients; securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; retail customer services; and various value added services, such as access to account information.
