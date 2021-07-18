Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in American Tower by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in American Tower by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 16,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several research firms have commented on AMT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.18.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 68,612 shares of company stock valued at $17,312,747 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $282.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,100,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,849. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $284.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $128.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.03.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.