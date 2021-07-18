Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Receives $291.73 Consensus PT from Analysts

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $295.75.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price objective on the stock. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $1,710,438.40. Insiders sold a total of 43,273 shares of company stock valued at $11,165,844 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNPS traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. Synopsys has a one year low of $190.50 and a one year high of $300.91. The stock has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.70, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $260.47.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Synopsys will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

