Status Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.10 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. Status has a market cap of $205.94 million and approximately $14.10 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Status has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Status coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0593 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00048714 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002572 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00014010 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $254.14 or 0.00808863 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005835 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The official website for Status is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Status Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

