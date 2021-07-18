Deeper Network (DPR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $937,716.00

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 18th. Deeper Network has a total market capitalization of $28.63 million and $937,716.00 worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Deeper Network has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. One Deeper Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0741 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Deeper Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00039553 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00102955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00146741 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,302.51 or 0.99629489 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,168,082 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deeper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deeper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.