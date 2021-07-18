Megacoin Market Capitalization Reaches $310,911.15 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $310,911.15 and $1.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.54 or 0.00377289 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00009379 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000562 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,576,212 coins. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.