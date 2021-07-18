Unibright (UBT) Price Tops $1.17 on Top Exchanges

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 18th. In the last week, Unibright has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar. Unibright has a total market cap of $175.52 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unibright coin can now be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00003724 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00048714 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002572 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00014010 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $254.14 or 0.00808863 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005835 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Unibright Coin Profile

UBT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Unibright Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

