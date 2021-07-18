Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) CFO Jai Agarwal Sells 15,000 Shares

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) CFO Jai Agarwal sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $228,150.00.
Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $15.30. 994,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,213. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.31. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $16.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 80.75, a current ratio of 80.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.
ARI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.
About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.
Featured Story: Bar Chart
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.