Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) CFO Jai Agarwal Sells 15,000 Shares

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) CFO Jai Agarwal sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $228,150.00.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $15.30. 994,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,213. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.31. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $16.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 80.75, a current ratio of 80.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2,586.7% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 16.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

ARI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

