MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Ronald N. Tutor Sells 222,349 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 222,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $3,448,632.99.

Shares of MongoDB stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $332.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,381. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $325.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $186.27 and a one year high of $428.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of -72.17 and a beta of 0.75.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

