NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Director Nicolas Sokolow Sells 4,809 Shares

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 4,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $116,522.07.

NYSE NXRT traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.64. The company had a trading volume of 76,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,795. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.19 and a 1-year high of $60.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.19.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 2.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.47%.

NXRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 70.8% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 45.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

