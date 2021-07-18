Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Director Glenn A. Sampson Sells 51,141 Shares of Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Director Glenn A. Sampson sold 51,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $1,640,091.87.

NYSE NSP traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,821. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.35. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $95.78.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

NSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair began coverage on Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Insperity by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,469,000 after acquiring an additional 222,761 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Insperity by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,778,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,668,000 after purchasing an additional 622,496 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Insperity by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,208,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,202,000 after purchasing an additional 500,366 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Insperity by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,017,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,206,000 after purchasing an additional 18,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Insperity by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,625,000 after purchasing an additional 42,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

