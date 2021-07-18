Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.64.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLR. Raymond James upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

In related news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $835,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Eric Spencer Eissenstat sold 20,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $718,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 54,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,946 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $128,626,000 after purchasing an additional 870,128 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,222,846 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $109,245,000 after buying an additional 1,129,084 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,582,053 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,668,000 after buying an additional 1,666,582 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,746,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $45,171,000 after buying an additional 161,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,478,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,260,000 after buying an additional 37,396 shares in the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLR traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,417,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,101. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.29, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 3.33. Continental Resources has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $40.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.61%.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

