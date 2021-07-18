Insider Selling: United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Director Sells 11,193 Shares of Stock

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Director Peter Roy sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $290,794.14.

Peter Roy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $292,800.00.

United Natural Foods stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.94. The company had a trading volume of 665,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,386. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.30. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $42.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.58.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 5,580.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNFI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Northcoast Research raised United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

