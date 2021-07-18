Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Major Shareholder Impact Fund (Cayman) Oncology Sells 15,907 Shares

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) major shareholder Impact Fund (Cayman) Oncology sold 15,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $321,003.26. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Olin stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,645,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,017. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $51.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.26%.

OLN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised their target price on shares of Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Olin by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,063,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $571,962,000 after purchasing an additional 651,765 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,686,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $177,957,000 after purchasing an additional 312,815 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Olin by 5.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,749,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,416,000 after acquiring an additional 83,363 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Olin by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,424,000 after acquiring an additional 41,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth $41,772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

