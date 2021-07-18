Short Interest in LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Declines By 68.5%

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decline of 68.5% from the June 15th total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 80.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LEGIF shares. Commerzbank upgraded LEG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of LEG Immobilien stock remained flat at $$157.00 during trading hours on Friday. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of $131.94 and a 12-month high of $160.20. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.53.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.