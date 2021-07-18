Flagship Pioneering Inc. Raises Position in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Flagship Pioneering Inc. grew its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,506,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the quarter. Rubius Therapeutics makes up about 16.3% of Flagship Pioneering Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Flagship Pioneering Inc. owned 43.11% of Rubius Therapeutics worth $1,020,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,575,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,681,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 41.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RUBY opened at $22.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.95. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.71. The company has a current ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03. Research analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Rubius Therapeutics Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

