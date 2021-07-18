G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Increases Position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 256.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 356,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,469 shares during the quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned 0.47% of Ranpak worth $7,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ranpak by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 73,648 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Ranpak in the first quarter worth about $6,592,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Ranpak by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Ranpak in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Ranpak by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ranpak alerts:

Shares of PACK stock opened at $23.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.75. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $27.77.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 4.19%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PACK shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ranpak in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Sidoti started coverage on Ranpak in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Omar Asali sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $7,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,843 shares in the company, valued at $19,628,572.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK).

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.