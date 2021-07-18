G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Buys Shares of 616,646 Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 616,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Usio by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Usio in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Usio in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Usio by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 19,025 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Usio in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday.

In related news, SVP Houston Korth Frost sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $250,885 over the last three months. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

USIO opened at $5.66 on Friday. Usio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $141.84 million, a PE ratio of -29.79 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.10.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Usio had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Usio, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

